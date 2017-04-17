Remains Found In Randolph Co. Are From Winston-Salem Man Found Dismembered: Police

John Douglas Agnew (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say human remains that were found in a wooded area in Randolph County are from a Winston-Salem man who was found dismembered.

Investigators say the remains are from 75-year-old John Douglas Agnew.

Agnew was found stabbed to death and dismembered in his Winston-Salem home on Timberline Drive on April 10. On the same day, deputies investigated human remains found in Randolph County.

Police arrested Adrion Demare Whorley. He is charged with First Degree Murder and Concealment of Death, and is in Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

