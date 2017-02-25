Robbery Suspect Spotted By Alamance Deputies After Leaving Motel to Smoke

Gregory Anton Simpson (Photo: ACSO, Custom)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- A man who left his motel room to smoke a cigarette was arrested by Alamance County Sheriff Deputies for armed robbery.

Investigators say Gregory Anton Simpson robbed the Sandy Cross Mini Mart on North NC 49 Highway late Friday night. The crime was captured on surveillance video and deputies were able to get an image of the suspect.

Investigators say Simpson was driving a black Chrysler Aspen with an out of state license plate, which they say they later learned was stolen.

Burlington Police contacted the Sheriff's Office to report they found the stolen Chrysler at the Econo Lodge on West Hanford Road in Burlington.

While officers were conducting surveillance on the stolen car and the motel, officers say they saw a man who matched the suspect in that video from the Mini Mart leave a motel room and smoke a cigarette.

Officers approached the man who identified himself at Gregory Anton Simpson. He was arrested and charged with Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon. He's being held at the Alamance County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

