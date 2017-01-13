SC Teen In Hospital After Taking Pill She Bought at School

Pills - Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A Rock Hill teen was hospitalized Tuesday, after taking a pill she purchased from another student at school.

Rock Hill police say EMS was called to South Pointe High School around 9 Tuesday morning, saying a female student “had suffered some kind of medical overdose.”

Police say the student was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center where she was met by her parents. According to the incident report, the student told police she purchased what she thought was a Xanax bar from another student at school for $30.

“We believe it could be Xanax but we have to wait on toxicology reports on that,” said Officer Mark Bollinger with the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officer Bollinger says an investigator will be working with the school’s resource officer to investigate the claim and if found to be true, the student who sold the pill could face very serious charges for distribution.

Officer Bollinger says the student who took the pill is expected to be OK, but he says this should serve as a wake-up call to all students.

“People that put things in their body that they don’t know what it is or where it came from are just asking for trouble,” he said.

Prescription drug use among teens is a growing problem. After marijuana and alcohol, prescription drugs are the most commonly abused substances by teens 14 and older, according to the National Institute of health.

In fact, they say 12 percent of 12th graders around the country abused prescription drugs during the 2016 school year. Doctors say taking prescription drugs not prescribed to you, even just a few times, can lead to seizures, can cause or overdose or even death, especially when combined with alcohol.

“It alters your thoughts so you don’t know where you are or who you are,” says Nicole McMillion, Director of the Center for Psychiatry at Piedmont Medical Center.

McMillion says some of the responsibility falls on parents.

“There’s a push in communities not just here but all communities to make sure your medicine cabinets are cleaned out, don’t hold on to medicines that you’re no longer using,” she says.

McMillion says the reason behind taking prescription drugs varies among teens. She says many use them to get high, while others take them because they’re feeling depressed, or to help with school work.

She encourages all students to reach out for help before ingesting an unknown pill, saying there are many people out there who care and who are willing to help.

Copyright 2016 WCNC