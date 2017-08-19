Rockingham Co. Man Charged With Weapon Of Mass Destruction

Terry Martin. Pic. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

ROCKINGHAM. CO. -- A Rockingham County man has been charged after deputies discovered explosive devices on a golf cart.

Terry Michael Martin, 43, was charged with two counts of Felony Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction.

Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office discovered the devices while working patrol Saturday morning in the Stoneville area. The deputies said the golf cart was traveling on U.S. 220 near Stoneville around 4:00 a.m. There was also a juvenile riding in the golf cart.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives safely detonated the devices.

Martin received a $5,000 secured bond.

