SC Men & Woman Charged In Greensboro Hotel Shooting: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two men and one woman from South Carolina have been charged for their alleged involvement in a Greensboro hotel shooting on July 18.

Police say a man named Marcus Davis was shot outside his third-floor room at the InTown Suites on Lanada Road.

Detectives say Davis was approached by the two men who were staying at a nearby room earlier that morning. The three got into an argument after one of the men supposedly bumped into Davis on purpose.

Detectives say that's when Marcellus Robinson, of South Carolina, then shot Davis in the leg.

Davis was taken to Moses Cone Hospital. He has since been released.

Witnesses told police they saw the men and a woman leave the hotel in a car, which police later found out was stolen.

Robinson and Atkeen Damien Haynes were both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Jocelyn Elizabeth Panko was charged with accessory after the fact. All three were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

