Scam Targeting Families Of Inmates: Randolph Co. Sheriff

RANDOLPH CO., N.C. -- Officials with the Randolph County Detention Center are warning people about a scam targeting families with loved ones in jail.

Officials say the families of two confined inmates received phone calls from a Florida area code offering to get their confined family member placed on a commercial electronic house arrest system for $250.

Again, this is a scam. Officials say only a judicial official (judge or magistrate) can set the condition of house arrest along with a bond for an inmate awaiting trial.

They believe the scammers are using the list of confined inmates on the Sheriff’s Office web site and from there developing information from other sources on next of kin.

