Scammers Posing As Pastor At Davidson Co. Church

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC - Scammers are targeting a church in Davidson County, posing as a pastor and asking for your money.

According to Davidson County Sheriff David Grice, a 'pastor' at a local church is saying the church's bank account has been changed.

Sheriff Grice says emails are being sent out saying the church has changed its bank account and to send money and donations to a new one.

The new account is not associated with the specific church.

The name of the church has not been released, but if you see an similar email, do not reply.

