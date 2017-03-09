School Lockdowns Lifted, Man In Custody For Reported Shooting Nearby

Weaver Academy and Greensboro College were placed on lockdown after an active shooter was reported on Market St.  Greensboro police confirm they captured an armed man in the 800 block of W. Market Street Thursday afternoon. Police there was an altercation between two employees at Insect Shield Repellent Technologies.

Kelly O'Brien, WFMY 5:59 PM. EST March 09, 2017

