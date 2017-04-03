Search for Burlington Armed Robbery Suspects

BURLINGTON, NC -- Burlington Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Fairway One Stop, on S. Church Street just after 11 pm.

When officers arrived, they say two suspects armed with handguns came in and both robbed the cashier at gunpoint. The suspects stole various items from the store and an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects fled on foot toward Silverlake Drive. Thankfully, the employees in the store were not physically injured during the incident. With help from Elon PD, a K9 track led to where they believe a get-away vehicle was parked on Silverlake Drive.

Police released surveillance pictures from the incident. Anyone with information concerning this crime is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

© 2017 WFMY-TV