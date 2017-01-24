Search for Suspects in Barber Shop Robbery

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

BURLINGTON, N.C. ---- Police are searching for three suspects in a barber shop robbery.

Officers said it happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night at the High Profile Barber Shop on South Graham Hopedale Road. Police said three black men went into the business and demanded money.

They said during the robbery, one of the suspects shot a man. Crews transported the man to Duke Medical Center where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the department at (336) 229-3500, Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100, or text 8398 to 274637 for a Text-A-Tip method.

