Serial Tip Jar Thief Arrested By Mebane Police

MEBANE, N.C. -- A man accused of stealing tip jars from four restaurants in Mebane has been arrested.

Mebane Police say tip jars were stolen from three of those restaurants on Wednesday.

$60 was stolen from La Cocina Mexican Restaurant, $20 from Yum Yum's Chinese Restaurant, and $4 from Subway.

Police say similar incidents happened on February 7 and 17 at NC Jelly Doughnuts. $20 was stolen each time.

Investigators were able to identify the alleged thief as 19-year-old Jason Scott Briggs.

Briggs was charged with five counts of misdemeanor larceny. He is in the Alamance County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

The Burlington Police Department is investigating several similar thefts, including a Cat Rescue Donation jar theft from another La Cocina Mexican Restaurant. Police say these other cases involve a suspect "of similar description."

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

