WFMY
Close

Serial Tip Jar Thief Arrested By Mebane Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:52 PM. EST February 22, 2017

MEBANE, N.C. -- A man accused of stealing tip jars from four restaurants in Mebane has been arrested. 

Mebane Police say tip jars were stolen from three of those restaurants on Wednesday. 

$60 was stolen from La Cocina Mexican Restaurant, $20 from Yum Yum's Chinese Restaurant, and $4 from Subway. 

Police say similar incidents happened on February 7 and 17 at NC Jelly Doughnuts. $20 was stolen each time. 

Investigators were able to identify the alleged thief as 19-year-old Jason Scott Briggs.

Briggs was charged with five counts of misdemeanor larceny. He is in the Alamance County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

The Burlington Police Department is investigating several similar thefts, including a Cat Rescue Donation jar theft from another La Cocina Mexican Restaurant. Police say these other cases involve a suspect "of similar description." 

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100. 

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories