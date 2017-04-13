Series of Store Robberies Connected in Winston-Salem: Police

Police believe 13 robberies in Winston-Salem are connected. (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police say over a dozen convenience store robberies since December 2016 are connected.

Police are looking for suspects caught on surveillance video at 13 different stores across the city.

Investigators believe an attempted robbery of a business called Bingo Games is also connected to the string of robberies. In that incident, police say the store manager shot and killed one of the suspects.

READ: Store Manager Shoots, Kills Robber In Gunfire Exchange: Police

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Copyright 2017 WFMY