7 Dogs Found Shot To Death, Necks Broken, Along NC Road

(Photo: Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue Facebook)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- The Union County Sheriff's Department is asking the community for help after seven dogs were found shot to death.

Deputies located the dogs Friday, however, they say the animals appeared to have been there for some time. The dogs were found on the side of Morgan Academy Road.

The dog rescue group, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue, took to Facebook after they say they received a "devastating" message alerting them of the dogs.

"Saturday morning Karlei and I drove out to the location (Morgan Academy Rd) that we were given to find a very gruesome, heartbreaking scene," the Facebook post read. "Seven dogs murdered! Shot in the head and their necks were broken."

The group's Facebook post said they took the dog's bodies to Ballantyne Veterinarian Clinic and were able to confirm the cause of death. The rescue group gave names to each of the dogs and say they will be cremated by Faithful Companion. They also included graphic photos of the dogs in their post in an attempt that someone may recognize them.

The Union County Sheriff's Office is offering $5000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the dogs' death.

Many of the people commenting on the rescue group's Facebook post said, unfortunately, hunting dogs are many times treated inhumanely.

"This happens all the time where I live," Facebook user Stacy Smith West said. "When hunting season is over all the dogs that don't hunt, or are injured, or that are old, this is what happens to them. We find these all the time."

According to Union County Sheriff's Office, the dogs appear to be hunting dogs and none of them had microchips.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3783 or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

