WFMY
Close

Several Stabbed At Local Greensboro Club

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 1:37 PM. EST January 01, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC - Several people were stabbed at a Greensboro club early New Years morning, according to police. 

According to the police report, they were stabbed at the Platinum Cabaret, a strip club on the 4000 block of Mary Street. WFMY News 2 tried calling the business several times, but nobody would answer and there is no voicemail set-up. 

The stabbing victims were taken to the hospital, and one person has life-threatening injuries. 

Police are still investigating and have not released a reason or suspect information at this time.  

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store 

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

2 Wants To Know Investigations

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories