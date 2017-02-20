Sex Offender Arrested For Being On School Grounds In Lexington: Sheriff

Xxavier Green (Photo: Custom)

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Deputies say a registered sex offender was arrested after he was allegedly on the property of Lexington Senior High School.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says it was informed by Probation and Parole of a sex offender on the school grounds on Friday, February 17.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Xxavier Green of Thomasville and charged him with one count of Felony Sex Offender on Child Premises.

Green is in jail on a $50,000 secured bond.

