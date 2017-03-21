Sex Offender Exposed Himself In Front Of Kids At Grocery Store: Yadkinville Police

Travis Gregory Smith (Photo: Custom)

YADKINVILLE, N.C. -- A man who is a registered sex offender is accused of exposing himself in front of two children under the a in a grocery store.

Yadkinville Police say 30-year-old Travis Gregory Smith was charged with 2 counts of Felony Indecent Exposure in the presence of child under 16 years of age, and 2 counts of misdemeanor Indecent Exposure.

Smith was convicted as a sex offender in Forsyth County in 2012. Police say until yesterday, he was released from jail on bond from an unrelated felony charge, and under supervision from NC Division of Adult Corrections.

Smith was placed in jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WFMY