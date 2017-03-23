Shoplifter Punched Employee Who Tried to Stop Her: Police

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police are trying to find the suspect who they say assaulted an employee during a shoplifting at a local department store.

Officers say at 8:30 p.m. on March 14, the woman went to the Kohl's 5440 Sunset Boulevard. According to police, she then put several items into a bag that she'd brought with her, then walked out of the store without paying for them.

A Kohl's employee followed her into the parking lot, who asked her to give the items back. However, officers say the suspect punched the employee in the face, and then grabbed the employee's purse.

The suspect then drove off in a silver sedan.

Anyone with information on who this woman may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

