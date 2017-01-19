Shotgun Scares Off Car Break-In Suspect In Alamance County: Sheriff

Terry Lynn Maness, 53 (Photo: Custom)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- A man accused of more than a dozen car break-ins in Alamance County was scared off with a shotgun fired by one of the people he stole from, sheriff's deputies said.

According to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, deputies got multiple calls early Wednesday morning from homes in the area of Friendship-Rock Creek Road about someone breaking into cars and stealing things.

One of the callers told deputies a suspicious man was knocking on doors trying to get a ride to Burlington and was on a bicycle.

Randy Jones with the sheriff's office says one of the car break-in victims saw the man and fired a shotgun in the air to scare him away.

The man got into a taxi and left the area. Deputies contacted Golden Eagle Taxi and stopped the driver in a Food Lion parking lot on Maple Avenue.

Deputies arrested Terry Lynn Maness. Investigators say he had a firearm and loose change that were taken from other vehicles.

Maness was taken to the sheriff's office where he confessed to other car break-ins in Burlington several nights earlier.

Maness was charged with 15 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, several counts of larceny from a motor vehicle, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, larceny of a firearm and resist, and obstruct and delay of a public officer.

He is in the Alamance County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2016 WFMY