Shots Fired After Failed Robbery Attempt: Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A pair of fence workers wound up scuffling with two men who tried robbing a convenience store on Thursday afternoon.

Police say two men tried to rob the Speedway at 5916 W. Market Street - one of them had a short-barreled gun.

Police say an employee put an end to the attempted robbery, and the suspects left and encountered the fence workers.

The suspects and fence workers struggled with each other and that's when the armed men fired their gun and kept on running, according to the release.

No one was hurt.

Greensboro Police are asking anyone who may have seen this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

All calls to Crime Stoppers at completely anonymous.

