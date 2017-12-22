Shots Fired At BBQ Jones Restaurant in Trinity: Sheriff

TRINITY, NC - Randolph County deputies were on the scene of a shooting at a restaurant Friday afternoon.
Deputies responded to BBQ Joes in Trinity on the 4800 block of NC HWY 62. The call came in around 4 p.m.
WFMY News 2 will update this story as new information is released.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
© 2017 WFMY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs