BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police say someone fired several shots from a car into a hair salon on Thursday around 1 p.m.

It happened at Vision Hair Salon on Ross Street. Officers say at least one car in the parking lot was also hit by the gunfire.

No one was injured. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

Copyright 2017 WFMY