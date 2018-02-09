Sisters Arrested For Credit Card Theft; 3rd Suspect Wanted: Alamance Sheriff

S. Beaman, C. Beaman, and Baggerly (Photo: Alamance County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

GRAHAM, N.C. -- Two Graham sisters have been arrested for allegedly stealing their grandparents' credit cards and spending hundreds of dollars.

Stephanie Beaman and Christie Beaman face several fraud-related charges including identity theft.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a complaint was filed in January after four credit cards were stolen, and the sisters were named as possible suspects.

Detectives say at least two purchases with the cards were caught on video surveillance at different locations in Graham and Burlington.

Investigators are also looking for a third suspect, who has been identified as Jerry Don Baggerly, Stephanie Beaman's boyfriend.

Copyright 2017 WFMY