Sisters Taken in 1985 Found Alive by RI Police

Kelly Yates, left, and Kimberly Yates, right, are superimposed on composite images developed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. WPRI/NCMEC

SCITUATE, R.I. - Two women taken by their mother in 1985 have been found by Rhode Island State Police, who arrested a non-custodial parent wanted for snatching them.

Officials say Kimberly and Kelly Yates were taken from Warwick by their mother on Aug. 26, 1985.

In 1988, a felony warrant was issued for their mother, Elaine Yates, who did not have custody.

Kelly was 10 months old at the time she went missing. Her sister was 3. Kelly is now 32; Kimberly is 35.

All three were found living under assumed identities in the Houston area, police said Tuesday, after officials received an anonymous tip. The sisters were said to be in good health.

Their father, who had been granted custody, was “relieved” to learn they had been located, officials said. The sisters will decide whether they want to be reunited with him, police said.

