Six Arrested After Man Was Killed During Robbery: Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO — Six people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed during a robbery, according to Greensboro police.

Greensboro police said three men and one woman were arrested after conspiring to rob a man of his personal items and shooting him. Another man and woman are facing charges for interfering with the investigation after the murder, according to the police.

Larry Wayne Pratt, 37, was found unresponsive in his car on April 20 at the 3100 block of Utah Place. Police tried life saving measures, but Pratt died from his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation and interviews, police found Matthew David Stanford, 22 Jayquan Shaheme Lilly, 19, Taro Michael Isley,18, and Kushaina Leadrienne Shaw, 21, conspired to rob Pratt.

Stanford was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Lilly, Isley, and Shaw had similar charges as well as First Degree Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and more.

In addition, Kojo Masaba Kunti Williams, 23, and Quiasha Nichelle Woods, 21, both of 3110 Utah Pl., were charged with Accessory After the Fact First Degree Murder.

Police said all six are currently in Guilford County Jail. Lilly and Isley are confined without bail. Williams is held on a $200,000 secured bond while Woods has a $15,000 secured bond and Stanford has a $850,000 secured bond. Shaw’s bond is unknown at this time.

