Seven, Including Pregnant Woman, Arrested In Drug Bust

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC — Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit arrested seven people in a drug bust Monday.

Deputies say they investigated an anonymous tip about possible drug activity in Room 117 of the Red Carpet Inn in Burlington. Deputies conducted a "knock and talk" of the room which led them to get a search warrant.

After obtaining the search warrant, deputies seized: .65 grams of heroin, less than ½ Ounce of marijuana, and numerous drug paraphernalia. Deputies say evidence at the scene also indicated attempts to destroy additional drugs.

One of those arrested is charged with selling drugs to a pregnant woman. Jamie Thompson, who deputies say is pregnant, is charged with drug possession and child abuse for using drugs while pregnant.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit charged the following people:

Pedro Cordova , Hispanic Male, age 49, of 4101 Collonade Ct. Haw River, NC with Felony Possession of Heroin, Felony Sell and/or Deliver of a Controlled Substance to a Pregnant Woman, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

, Hispanic Male, age 49, of 4101 Collonade Ct. Haw River, NC with Felony Possession of Heroin, Felony Sell and/or Deliver of a Controlled Substance to a Pregnant Woman, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Katherine Elizabeth Tilley , White Female, age 24, of 978 Plantation Dr. Burlington, NC with Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for a Controlled Substance

, White Female, age 24, of 978 Plantation Dr. Burlington, NC with Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for a Controlled Substance Anthony Clinton Tilley , White Male, age 24 of 978 Plantation Dr. Burlington, NC with Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for a Controlled Substance.

, White Male, age 24 of 978 Plantation Dr. Burlington, NC with Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for a Controlled Substance. Codi Nichole Handy , White Female, age 30 of 978 Plantation Dr. Burlington, NC with Felony Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

, White Female, age 30 of 978 Plantation Dr. Burlington, NC with Felony Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jamie Ashley Thompson , White Female, age 20 of 2341 Basil Holt Rd. Burlington, NC with Felony Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor Child Abuse (by virtue of being pregnant and allegedly ingesting narcotics)

, White Female, age 20 of 2341 Basil Holt Rd. Burlington, NC with Felony Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor Child Abuse (by virtue of being pregnant and allegedly ingesting narcotics) Shelia Moore Brown , White Female, age 52 of 524 Baldwin St. Burlington, NC with Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

, White Female, age 52 of 524 Baldwin St. Burlington, NC with Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Brittany Nicole Taylor, White Female, age 25, of 978 Plantation Dr. Burlington, NC with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

All of the suspects are currently being held in Alamance County Detention Center under a cumulative $71,500 bond. The people charged with felonies will have their scheduled first appearance on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. in Alamance County District Court.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 WFMY)