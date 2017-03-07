Six Pounds Of Marijuana Found On Forsyth Co. Man

Lehrman Rene Bess (FCSO)

LEWISVILLE - A suitcase holding more than six pounds of marijuana in individually wrapped bags was found on a man during a traffic stop in Lewisville last weekend.

Forsyth County Deputies seized the marijuana from 42-year-old Lehrman Rene Bess of Lewisville on Saturday night in the 7600 block of Grapevine Road around 10:30. After pulling Bess over for speeding, a strong odor of marijuana was detected within the car and authorities found the suitcase holding the drugs.

Bess was charged with felonious Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver Marijuana, felonious Maintaining a Vehicle for the Use, Sale, or Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bess was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.

