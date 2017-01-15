SLED: Person in Custody After Child Shot During Argument

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

SANTEE, SC - (WLTX) -- A child is still undergoing treatment at a local hospital after being shot in the head Saturday afternoon in Santee, according to officials from SLED.

We are told that one person is in custody in connection to the shooting. The child was sitting in the back seat of a car at a home on Bonner Avenue when an argument started between several people.

This incident remains under investigation.

(© 2017 WLTX)