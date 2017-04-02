Son Of NC Sheriff Charged With Driving Patrol Vehicle After Drinking Alcohol

Former deputy Brent Godfrey,34,

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey’s son has been charged with operating a patrol car after consuming alcohol, failure to carry out his duties as a deputy sheriff, and failing to make reports, arrest warrants show.

Former deputy Brent Godfrey,34, is accused of having consumed alcohol before responding to a call of a suicidal subject at a hospital in Pinehurst on Feb. 29, 2016, according to documents.

Godfrey is the son of Sheriff Neil Godfrey. The sheriff said his son resigned on the same night as the incident that occurred in the parking lot of FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.

According to a search warrant, Brent Godfrey “gave indications of alcohol consumption” in the presence of Sheriff Godfrey, a lieutenant, sergeant, and three deputies.

The warrant shows that law enforcement on scene had access to a portable alcohol testing device that’s known as an “Alco-sensor” and that Brent Godfrey was taken from the parking lot and another deputy came back later that night to remove his patrol car from the hospital parking lot.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation and the court order, the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has current jurisdiction over the investigation into the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office declined comment on the case, issuing the following statement:

“Appreciate your inquiry but it would be inappropriate for us to comment on an investigation being conducted by another agency.”

Public Safety Department spokeswoman Patty McQuillan said the State Bureau of Investigation arrested Brent Godfrey on Monday.

Sheriff Godfrey would not say if he’s being investigated.

Brent Godfrey has been released after posting a $2,000 bond.

Residents said they’re watching news of the investigation.

“I’m just going to wait and see what the final results are,” said Linda Oxendine of Moore County. “I really don’t have an opinion about it because I trust our law enforcement, and I hope they’re doing the right thing.”

