Son Suspected Of Killing Father In Boone: Police

Flashing Lights on Police Car (Photo: Jacom Stephens, (c) Jacom Stephens)

BOONE, NC - Boone Police are investigating a case where they say a son assaulted and killed his father.

Officers went to the 100 block of Stoneybrook Court Sunday morning after reports of an assault.

When they got to the house they saw a man with a traumatic injury. The man was transported to Watauga Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect in this case is the son of the man injured. The Chief of Police, Dana Crawford, issued the following statement:

“No charges have been filed at this time. This is the type of case that allows us time to do a thorough investigation up front and then carefully consider what charges, if any, are appropriate. We will certainly include the District Attorney’s Office in this process. The suspect is cooperating with the police and is not believed to be a danger to the community.”

