Staff, Arcade Goers Forced To Lie On Floor During Armed Robbery: Police

WINTSON-SALEM, NC - Two armed men ordered staff and arcade goers at "The Hook" Social Fish Arcade to lie on the floor during an armed robbery Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem Police.

Police said they got a call at 4306 Kernersville road around 3:50 in the morning. They were told that all people in the arcade were forced to lie on the floor while two men, both holding guns, demanded money from the office clerk.

The men took an undisclosed amount of money and escaped in an unknown direction.

Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

