Stokes Co. Deputies Arrest, Charge 2 After String Of Church Break-Ins

Mugshots for Lowell Ross Martin Jr., and Shawn Henry Scott. (Photo: Custom)

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. - On Thursday, deputies arrested two people in connection to a string of of church break-ins in Sandy Ridge.

Lowell Ross Martin Jr., 25, and Shawn Henry Scott, 18, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of felony breaking and entering, breaking and entering a place of worship, and felony larceny.

Over the past two months, the Stokes County Sheriff's Office had received multiple reports of breaking and enterings to Hilltop Baptist Church and Riverside Baptist Church - both in Sandy Ridge. The items stolen from these locations include musical instruments, tools, and money.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on March 26, a larceny of tools in the same vicinity of the Hilltop Baptist Church was reported, and on April 13, Beautiful Earth Garden Shop in Lawsonville was broken into. After processing the scene, officials say detectives gathered enough evidence to confront Martin and Scott.

Stokes County Sheriff Mike Marshall stated, "Our office has been working hard to solve these church breaking and enterings. Our detectives worked diligently to gather the evidence to arrest these two subjects. To target a church, is inexcusable, and will not be tolerated."

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing, and they are continuing to follow leads to find the stolen property.

In a release, deputies say Martin is held on a $100,000 secured bond, and Scott is held on a $70,000 secured bond. Their first court appearance will be on May 17, 2017.

