Stolen Car Recovered, But Mementos Of Dead Daughter Gone

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A stolen car was recovered, but it will bring no closure for a Virginia Beach couple.

The Darby family recently lost their 4-year-old daughter, Eliza Rose. Last week, their car was stolen out of their driveway, along with precious items belonging to Eliza inside.

On Friday, Aimee Darby told us today that the car was found, but the items belonging to their daughter were gone.

For the Darbys, it was those sentimental things that they really wanted back, not the car.

Police have not made any arrests.

