Student Arrested For Bringing Gun To School: Thomasville Police

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A Thomasville High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to campus, Thomasville Police said Tuesday.

Police charged 17-year-old Daniel Reyna Nieblas with felony possession of a firearm on school campus.

According to a release from Thomasville Police Department, school officials alerted the school resource officer about the student having the gun.

The police report says the assistant principal found the gun in the student's book bag after he was caught skipping class.

Lieutenant Brad Saintsing with Thomasville Police says Nieblas did not threaten any students or staff.

Nieblas is in the Davidson County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

