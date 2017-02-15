Surry Central Asst. Principal To Be Fired: School Officials

DOBSON, N.C. -- An assistant principal for Surry Central is no longer receiving pay while on suspension following a DWI arrest, a school spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
Previous: Surry Co. Asst. Principal Charged DWI
Benjamin L. Baliles Jr. was arrested last week and charged with DWI, Careless and Reckless Driving, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The school system initially suspended Baliles with pay, but altered the suspension last Thursday.
A Surry County Schools spokesperson says Baliles will face termination.
Baliles has a court date of March 28. More charges are pending.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs