Surry Co. Deputy Injured During Chase: Sheriff

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A Surry County Sheriff's Deputy was injured during a chase on Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says deputies tried to stop a Nissan Altima on Old Lowgap Road near Round Peak Church Road, but the driver took off.

According to a release, the suspect drove into a field between Wandering Walk Trail and Big Oak Lane off Flippen Road, got stuck, and began to run on foot.

Deputies were able to detain a woman passenger identified as Brittney Nicole Wall, who had outstanding warrants. They say one of the deputies was injured during the chase.

Deputies recovered marijuana, meth, and drug paraphernalia.

