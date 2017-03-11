Suspect Barricaded Inside Greensboro Apartment: Police

GREENSBORO, NC - A man has barricaded himself inside of a Greensboro home, according to Greensboro Police.
Police say he is in apartments on the 2000 block of Patio Place in Greensboro. They have not released why the man has barricaded himself in the apartment.
WFMY News 2 is on the way to the scene and will give more information as it is available.
Stay on top of News, Weather, Sports by downloading WFMY News 2 apps or signing up for our text alerts.
Get the WFMY News 2 Weather and News App
WFMY News 2 Weather iPhone App
WFMY News 2 Weather Android App
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs