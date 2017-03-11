WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Suspect Barricaded Inside Greensboro Apartment: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:59 AM. EST March 11, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC - A man has barricaded himself inside of a Greensboro home, according to Greensboro Police. 

Police say he is in apartments on the 2000 block of Patio Place in Greensboro. They have not released why the man has barricaded himself in the apartment. 

WFMY News 2 is on the way to the scene and will give more information as it is available. 

Stay on top of News, Weather, Sports by downloading WFMY News 2 apps or signing up for our text alerts.

Get the WFMY News 2 Weather and News App

WFMY News 2 Weather iPhone App

WFMY News 2 Weather Android App

WFMY News 2 Android App

WFMY News 2 iPhone App

WFMY News 2 Text Alerts

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories