Suspect Breaks Into Burlington Home With 4 Kids Inside: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:58 PM. EDT April 13, 2017

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police say someone broke into a home with four children and an adult inside on Thursday morning. 

Officers say it happened on Kirby Street shortly before 9 a.m. 

Police say the victim told them a man kicked in the door and ran away after being confronted by the people who live in the home. 

The Alamance County Sheriff's Department searched the area with a canine. 

No one was hurt during the break-in. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100. 

 

 

