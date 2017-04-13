Suspect Breaks Into Burlington Home With 4 Kids Inside: Police

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police say someone broke into a home with four children and an adult inside on Thursday morning.
Officers say it happened on Kirby Street shortly before 9 a.m.
Police say the victim told them a man kicked in the door and ran away after being confronted by the people who live in the home.
The Alamance County Sheriff's Department searched the area with a canine.
No one was hurt during the break-in.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
