Suspect In Greensboro Police Shooting Dies, Officer's Condition Improving

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A suspect who shot a Greensboro Police Officer has died according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Carlos Keith Blackman, 25, was a passenger in a red sedan that was pulled over by two police officers Friday afternoon on Romaine Street.

Investigators said Blackman ran away from the car after it was pulled over. That’s when one of the officers ran after him and there was a violent struggle. The police department said there was exchange of gunfire between the two that occurred.

The Greensboro police officer who was shot is recovering and the department said their condition is improving.

The other officer involved in the traffic stop was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle was also not injured and remains in police custody for questioning.

The officer will be placed on administrative duty while several investigations continue. The State of Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will examine the officer’s action to evaluate whether or not they were lawful. Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will also investigate to determine if the officer’s actions were in keeping with departmental directives.

The SBI will be on scene throughout the weekend to investigate.

The names of the Greensboro Police Officers are being temporarily withheld as a safety precaution.

