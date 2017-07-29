Suspect On Run After Armed Robbery At Greensboro Zaxby's

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Greensboro Zaxby's at gunpoint Saturday morning.

According to police, a man wearing a walked into the Zaxby's at 3501 West Gate City Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. with a gun, and demanded money.

He then drove away in a silver sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

