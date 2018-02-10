Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested After Police Chase Ends In Crash

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A man suspected of trafficking cocaine was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash in Kernersville overnight Saturday.

Kernersville Police say they tried stopping the driver under suspicion of driving while impaired. A chase began, and the suspect vehicle hit a Kernersville police car.

The driver, Anthony Clinton, was taken into custody. He was treated for minor injuries at Baptist Hospital.

Clinton has multiple charges including trafficking in cocaine by transport and assault with a deadly weapon.

