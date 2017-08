California Highway Patrol (Photo: Custom)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (WNCN) — A man was charged with DUI after crashing into a “REPORT DRUNK DRIVERS” sign, the California State Highway Patrol wrote.

The highway patrol’s Santa Cruz-area office posted the news to Facebook, along with photos.

“Don’t drink and drive, it’s just not worth it!” troopers wrote.

