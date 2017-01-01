Suspected DWI Driver Killed In Crash After Evading Checkpoint: NCSHP

Drunk Driving (Photo: aijohn784)

ARCHDALE, NC – Highway Patrol in Randolph County are investigating a deadly car crash on New Year’s morning.

According to troopers, a car driven by Grady Dean Moore tried to drive away from a DWI checkpoint on Finch Farm Road and was immediately followed troopers who had lights and sirens on.

There were two passengers in the car with Moore, investigators said.

When Moore refused to pull over, troopers pursued him down Finch Farm Road, where he tried to pass a car and crashed head-on with a third vehicle--a pickup truck. Troopers say, debris from that crash hit a fourth car.

Moore was killed in the crash, and the two passengers sustained serious injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the second car had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Two people in the Dodge pickup were taken to Cone Hospital for injuries from the crash. The driver of the fourth car was not injured.

Troopers suspect that Moore was driving while impaired and was driving under a suspended license.

