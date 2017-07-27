Suspected Heroin Dealer Gets $9M Bond: High Point Police

Terrance Jermaine Mock, 28, High Point (Photo: Custom)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A suspected heroin trafficker and "violent chronic offender" in the city of High Point is behind bars on a 9-million dollar bond.

On Wednesday, police arrested Terrance Jermaine Mock at a home on Pickett Place on 2 counts of trafficking heroin and 2 counts of possession with intent to sell heroin, as a result of a narcotics investigation.

Narcotics Detectives say Mock is a source of supply for heroin in High Point.

Officers say they responded to the home on Pickett Place after receiving calls of shots fired. The home was hit about 13 times and 19 shell casings were recovered. Police say no one was hurt, but they say this incident shows the association with violence Mock has in the city.

According to a release, Mock was labeled as a violent chronic offender in March of 2013. This involves police and state and federal prosecutors notifying these offenders that any future crimes they commit will be prosecuted to the fullest extent, with maximum prison time.

Police say these repeat violent offenders are offered a variety of community resources to help them change their lifestyle.

Copyright 2017 WFMY