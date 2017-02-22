Suspects In High Point Murder Case Face Judge

Kemione Grady in court. (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Three suspects arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old store owner were read their charges formally by a judge on Wednesday.

The District Attorney revealed Jack Little was killed at his Army-Navy Surplus store with a knife. He also told the court about 16 guns were stolen from the store on February 11 - the day Little was killed. Because Little had serial numbers for each of the firearms in his store, it was easier for investigators were able to track down the stolen weapons.

Kemione Grady, 18, is charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. If convicted, he could face the death penalty, or life in prison without the possibility of parole. A judge set no bond for the murder charge, and $1 million bond for the three other charges.

The codefendants, Larento Grady and Shirley Harrington, were charged with accessory to murder after the fact, which carries a sentence of life in prison if convicted. Grady was also charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Harrington was charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana, as well as running a dwelling with the intent to distribute drugs.

Due to his prior convictions, a judge set Larento Grady's bond at $2 million.

Family members pleaded for the judge to lessen Harrington's bond. The DA's office told the judge she had no prior criminal history. However, her bond was set at $1 million.

All three suspects will appear back in court on April 21, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WFMY