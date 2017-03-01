Suspects Restrain Man During Home Invasion, Steal Jewelry: Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police say two men broke into a home and restrained a man while they stole jewelry.

Police say this happened at a home on Motor Road on Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Police say the suspects used handguns to break into the home.

The victim had minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

