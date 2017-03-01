WFMY
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Close

Suspects Restrain Man During Home Invasion, Steal Jewelry: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:37 PM. EST March 01, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police say two men broke into a home and restrained a man while they stole jewelry. 

Police say this happened at a home on Motor Road on Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. 

Police say the suspects used handguns to break into the home. 

The victim had minor injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. 

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories