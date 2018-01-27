(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

The former elementary school principal who left her job after writing a racially insensitive email is now facing child abuse charges after allegedly grabbing a student by the hair at her new job.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Christine Hoffman, 53, grabbed the Chi Chi Rodriguez Academy student on a bus.

She was arrested Friday and released after posting $5,000 bail.

Hoffman left her job at Campbell Elementary School after sending an email that said "white students should be in the same class."

According to The Tampa Bay Times, Hoffman told deputies she was trying to calm the children on the bus on Friday afternoon when she "snapped" after the student cursed at her. She grabbed the child by the back of the head by the hair and yelled at him to sit down.

Hoffman said she tried to apologize to the child and called the child's mother to apologize.

