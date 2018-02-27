Teen Charged in Death of Providence Grove High Student Killed in Wreck

LIBERTY, N.C. -- A teen driver has been charged in the death of a Providence Grove High student who was killed in a single-car wreck February 11 in Randolph County.
Rodney Beckham with Alcohol Law Enforcement says 17-year-old Evan Deforge has now been charged with death by motor vehicle. He was initially charged DWI after the crash, according to Highway Patrol.
Previous: Teen Charged DWI After Providence Grove High Student Dies in Single-Car Wreck
The 16-year-old passenger, Colby Haithcock of Pleasant Garden, died when the car ran off the road in Liberty, hitting several trees.
Beckham says the teens were driving from a party.
The ALE is investigating the crash and says it isn't clear yet if any adults could be charged.
