Teen Charged in Death of Providence Grove High Student Killed in Wreck

Colby Haithcock, a Providence Grove High School student, died in a single-car wreck on February 11 in Liberty. A teen driver has been charged in his death. (Photo: Highway Patrol, Custom)

LIBERTY, N.C. -- A teen driver has been charged in the death of a Providence Grove High student who was killed in a single-car wreck February 11 in Randolph County.

Rodney Beckham with Alcohol Law Enforcement says 17-year-old Evan Deforge has now been charged with death by motor vehicle. He was initially charged DWI after the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

The 16-year-old passenger, Colby Haithcock of Pleasant Garden, died when the car ran off the road in Liberty, hitting several trees.

Beckham says the teens were driving from a party.

The ALE is investigating the crash and says it isn't clear yet if any adults could be charged.

