Teen Charged in Death of Providence Grove High Student Killed in Wreck

Megan Allman , WFMY 5:45 PM. EST February 27, 2018

LIBERTY, N.C. -- A teen driver has been charged in the death of a Providence Grove High student who was killed in a single-car wreck February 11 in Randolph County. 

Rodney Beckham with Alcohol Law Enforcement says 17-year-old Evan Deforge has now been charged with death by motor vehicle. He was initially charged DWI after the crash, according to Highway Patrol. 

The 16-year-old passenger, Colby Haithcock of Pleasant Garden, died when the car ran off the road in Liberty, hitting several trees.   

Beckham says the teens were driving from a party. 

The ALE is investigating the crash and says it isn't clear yet if any adults could be charged. 

