Teen Killed After Shots Fired Into Winston-Salem Home

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- A 19-year-old was found dead after someone fired shots into a house, according to Winston-Salem Police.

The shooting was reported early Saturday morning on the 1000 block of Nancy Lane. After officers got to the home, they found Theron Thomas Brannon III dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department determined that multiple shots were fired into the house from the street.

They are also looking into another person who was shot around the same time as Brannon. Bryan Markuise Little is in surgery for his gunshot injuries, and detectives think he could be connected to the death of the teenager.

Detectives say they are still early into the investigation. WFMY News 2 will keep you updated as we find out more information.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding these incidents contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

