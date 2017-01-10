Teen Critically Hurt In Greensboro Hit-And-Run

Greensboro Police (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police say a teenage boy is fighting for his life after a car hit him and then took off. Officers are looking for the driver.

The hit-and-run happened around 1 a.m. Monday morning, January 9 at the intersection of Hewitt Street and Cranbrook Street.

According to a release, 17-year-old Jose William Menjivar-Lopez was walking in the roadway when he was hit. Police say he is in critical condition.

The only description of the vehicle that police have is that it is grey or silver in color, with all windows intact, and it has front-end damage.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the key word badboyz.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

