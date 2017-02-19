Teenager Arrested After Setting A Fire Inside Reidsville Food Lion

(Photo: Bloomberg, 2012 Bloomberg)

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- A teenager was arrested after police say he was inside a Food Lion burning and damaging items in the store.

Officials says the call came in around 11:24 p.m at the Food Lion on 1605 Way Street in Reidsville. When they got to the scene they found Fernando Bahena, 18, inside the grocery store actively damaging the property.

Bahena was arrested and then taken to the hospital for treatment. He will face several charges including Feloniously burning of Certain Buildings and Injury to Personal Property when he is released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Lynwood Hampshire at 336-347-2357 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

